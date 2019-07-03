UrduPoint.com
Senior Syrian Lawmaker Says US Has No Real Strategy On Withdrawing Troops From Syria

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 11:47 AM

Nothing has happened since US President Donald Trump announced the withdrawal of US troops from Syria since Washington has no strategy over the issue, Chairman of Arab and Foreign Affairs Committee in Syrian People's Assembly Boutros Merjaneh told Sputnik

"This statement [on US troops withdrawal] is only for the media publishing. Nothing happened on the ground [in Syria]. And the reality on the ground is very different from this statement. Until now, in my opinion, the United States has no strategy about what is happening in the Eastern Euphrates area," Merjaneh said.

In December, Trump announced that US troops would leave Syria since the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) had been defeated there. Later on, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed that Washington would pull out its troops, adding that the United States would continue its campaign against terrorism.

The eastern bank of the Euphrates River was one of the main destinations for US troops in Syria since Washington supports the Kurdish-led militias controlling the vast area.

