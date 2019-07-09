Senior Taliban Commander Detained in Kabul - Security Agency

(@FahadShabbir)

Kabul (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) A senior commander of Taliban for Khwaja Sabz Posh District in Faryab province in the north of Afghanistan has been detained in the Afghan capital of Kabul, the National Directorate of Security (NDS) said Tuesday in a statement.

The statement suggested that the Taliban commander was on his way to the city of Maymana located in Khwaja Sabz Posh District.

"The NDS elite forces detained the district governor along with his guard in a special operation in 18, the police district named Sara-e-Shamali, in the capital of Kabul," a security source in the government told Sputnik on the condition of anonymity.

According to the statement, he was carrying some secret intelligence documents when detained.