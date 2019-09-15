UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senior Taliban Commander Killed In Airstrike In Northern Afghanistan - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 10:10 PM

Senior Taliban Commander Killed in Airstrike in Northern Afghanistan - Defense Ministry

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2019) The Taliban designated governor for the northern Afghan province of Samangan was killed in an airstrike on Sunday, the Afghan Defense Ministry said.

"Mullah Nooruddin, the nominated governor of Taliban for Samangan, was killed in an airstrike in Tucson village of Dara-e-Souf Payne district this morning," the ministry said in a statement.

A source told Sputnik that there had been no civilian casualties as only the vehicle carrying Nooruddin had been targeted.

Taliban, however, deny the governor's death, claiming that he is alive.

Afghanistan is suffering from an unstable political, social and security situation due to the activity of the Taliban movement and Islamic States terrorist group (outlawed in Russia). The national security forces, supported by the international coalition, are involved in counterterrorism operations across the country.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Governor Russia Vehicle Tucson Sunday From

Recent Stories

Tadweer opens state-of-the-art control centre

2 hours ago

Ajman Crown Prince praises achievements of Ajman D ..

2 hours ago

Al Bowardi condoles martyrs&#039; families

2 hours ago

Best and worst Dubai government entities to be ann ..

2 hours ago

Omar bin Zayed condoles families of martyrs Al Man ..

2 hours ago

Omar bin Zayed offers condolences to family of mar ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.