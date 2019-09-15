Senior Taliban Commander Killed in Airstrike in Northern Afghanistan - Defense Ministry

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2019) The Taliban designated governor for the northern Afghan province of Samangan was killed in an airstrike on Sunday, the Afghan Defense Ministry said.

"Mullah Nooruddin, the nominated governor of Taliban for Samangan, was killed in an airstrike in Tucson village of Dara-e-Souf Payne district this morning," the ministry said in a statement.

A source told Sputnik that there had been no civilian casualties as only the vehicle carrying Nooruddin had been targeted.

Taliban, however, deny the governor's death, claiming that he is alive.

Afghanistan is suffering from an unstable political, social and security situation due to the activity of the Taliban movement and Islamic States terrorist group (outlawed in Russia). The national security forces, supported by the international coalition, are involved in counterterrorism operations across the country.