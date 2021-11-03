UrduPoint.com

Senior Taliban Commander Killed In Hospital Attack

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 11:22 AM

Senior Taliban commander killed in hospital attack

A Taliban military commander was killed when his men responded to an Islamic State suicide bomb and gun attack on a hospital in the Afghan capital, officials said Wednesday

Kabul, Nov 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :A Taliban military commander was killed when his men responded to an Islamic State suicide bomb and gun attack on a hospital in the Afghan capital, officials said Wednesday.

The Taliban spent 20 years waging an insurgency against the ousted US-backed government before seizing control of Kabul in August.

Now they face the struggle of bringing stability to Afghanistan, which has been hit in recent weeks by a series of bloody assaults claimed by rivals, the Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K).

At least 19 people were killed in Tuesday's attack on Kabul's main military hospital, according to a health ministry official who did not want to be named.

Hamdullah Mokhlis, a member of the hardline Haqqani network and an officer in the Badri Corps special forces, is the most senior figure to have been killed since the Taliban seized Kabul.

"When he got the information that Sardar Daud Khan Hospital was under attack, Maulvi Hamdullah (Mokhlis), the commander of the Kabul corps, immediately rushed to the scene," the Taliban media official said.

"We tried to stop him but he laughed. Later we found out that he was martyred in the face-to-face fight at the hospital," he added.

The attack began with a suicide bomber detonating his explosives near the facility's entrance before gunmen broke into the hospital grounds.

In a statement released on its Telegram channels, IS-K said that "five Islamic State group fighters carried out simultaneous coordinated attacks" on the site.

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid played down the death toll and said the attack was put down within 15 minutes thanks to the rapid intervention.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Afghanistan Kabul Haqqani Network Suicide SITE August Media Government

Recent Stories

Laos records highest daily new COVID-19 case numbe ..

Laos records highest daily new COVID-19 case number

4 minutes ago
 India reports 11,903 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 11,903 new COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago
 Greta Thunberg Calls for Climate Protest in Glasgo ..

Greta Thunberg Calls for Climate Protest in Glasgow

4 minutes ago
 S.Korea reports 2,667 more COVID-19 cases, 370,640 ..

S.Korea reports 2,667 more COVID-19 cases, 370,640 in total

4 minutes ago
 Islamabad police adopt digital system to check pol ..

Islamabad police adopt digital system to check police interaction with citizens

30 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 247.58 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 247.58 million

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.