Senior Taliban Leader Among 26 Militants Killed In Afghan Air Strikes - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 01:40 AM

Senior Taliban Leader Among 26 Militants Killed in Afghan Air Strikes - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) The air strikes by the Afghan forces in the central province of Ghazni left 26 militants of the Taliban Islamist movement dead, including senior leader Mula Haibatullah, the national Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"26 #Taliban terrorists including a senior leader Mula Haibatullah were killed in strikes in Qarabagh district of #Ghazni," the ministry wrote on its Twitter page.

Further details of the incident remain unknown.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting the Taliban, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades, and the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) that has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015.

