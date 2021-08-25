Senior Taliban Leader Meets With Chinese Ambassador in Kabul

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Abdul Salam Hanafi, the deputy head of the Taliban (banned in Russia) political office in Qatar, met with Chinese Ambassador to Afghanistan Wang Yu in Kabul on Tuesday, a Taliban spokesperson said.

"They discussed the security of the Chinese embassy and diplomats, the current situation in Afghanistan, bilateral relations and China's humanitarian assistance," Mohammad Naeem tweeted.

China has kept the embassy in Kabul open after the Taliban rapidly took control of the Afghan capital more than a week ago, prompting foreign nationals and their Afghan allies to seek immediate evacuation.