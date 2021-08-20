Senior Taliban Leader Offered Indian Diplomatic Mission to Stay in Afghanistan - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) The head of the Taliban's political office in Doha (a terrorist group, banned in Russia), Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, has asked India to retain its diplomatic presence in Afghanistan, vowing to ensure the mission's safety, the Hindustan Times reported on Friday, citing sources.

The informal request was made shortly before India evacuated about 200 people, including its diplomatic and security personnel on Monday and Tuesday, the Indian media outlet reported.

Stanikzai conveyed in his message to the Indian side that the Taliban were aware of New Delhi's concerns over the security situation in Kabul following the militants' August 15 seizure of power, telling them not to worry about the safety of its mission, according to the informed sources.

India has reviewed the request but came to the conclusion that it should not be accepted and that the evacuation of the diplomats should proceed as planned.