Senior Taliban Member Meets With NATO Official in Qatar - Spokesman

Maulawi Abdul Salam Hanafi, a senior member of the Taliban movement, met with NATO Senior Civilian Representative in Afghanistan Stefano Pontecorvo in Doha to discuss the US-Taliban February deal and current situation in Afghanistan, the group's spokesman, Suhail Shaheen, said on Thursday

"Maulavi A. Salam Hanafi, Deputy Director of the Political Office, IEA [Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, equivalent to the Taliban administration] and his accompanying delegation met with Stefano Pontecorvo, NATO Civilian Representative for Afghanistan and his accompanying delegation in Doha.

Both sides discussed the Afghan status quo in details," Shaheen tweeted.

The Taliban's spokesman added that Pontecorvo had reassured the Taliban of NATO's commitment to the February deal, while Hanafi told the official about the movement's dedication to its implementation.

The February peace deal between the United States and Taliban envisages establishing a ceasefire between both sides. In addition, the agreement paves the way for launching intra-Afghan Talks and subsequent withdrawal of foreign troops.