Senior Taliban Members Meet With US State Secretary In Doha - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 12:20 AM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the chief of the Taliban's political office, and the head of the movement's team that negotiates with the Afghan government, Shaykh Mawlawi Abdulhakeem, met with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Doha on Saturday, group's spokesman Mohammad Naeem said.

"This evening, the political deputy and head of the political office Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and the head of negotiating team Shaykh Mawlawi Abdulhakeem and the delegation accompanying them met with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his team," Naeem tweeted.

The spokesman added that sides discussed a peace deal between the US and the Taliban, as well as the ongoing intra-Afghan negotiations.

During his visit to Qatar, Pompeo also met with Afghan Minister for Peace Sadat Mansoor Naderi.

The intra-Afghan talks between the Kabul administration and the Taliban movement began in September, after the latter reached the peace deal with the US in February. According to the Taliban-US deal, Washington will completely withdraw its military from Afghanistan, provided that the Taliban stop using Afghan territory for attacks on the US and its allies.

