Senior Trump Diplomat Faked Harvard Degree, Time Magazine Cover - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) The US number two diplomat for stability and conflict operations faked and inflated her resume, and the fraud only came to light when she was nominated to run the billion-dollar budget Agency for International Development (AID), news reports said on Tuesday.

Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Conflict and Stability Operations Mina Chang even designed a fake "Time" magazine cover featuring her and falsely claimed to be a graduate of Harvard University. She also claimed to have sat on a United Nations panel but never did, NBC News reported.

Among her many other falsehoods, Chang claimed to have spoken before both the Republican and Democratic National Conventions and to have addressed the US Congress, NBC News said.

Chang also had many selfie photos of her with such celebrities as former US President Bill Clinton, former CIA chief General David Petraeus and former astronaut Buzz Aldrin. NBC did not say whether those photographs were genuine or had also been fabricated.