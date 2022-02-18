Senior Turkish Delegation Arrives in Israel Ahead of Top-Level Summit - Israeli Presidency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) A delegation led by Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin and Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal has arrived in Israel to discuss preparations for the upcoming meeting of the two countries' presidents in Turkey, the Israeli President's Office and the foreign ministry said on Thursday.

The Israeli president is scheduled to visit Turkey from March 9-10.

"During the meetings, held in the foreign ministry, as well as at the president's residence, the sides discussed preparations for Israeli President Isaac Herzog's visit to Turkey, as well as bilateral ties between the two countries and various regional issues," the joint statement read.

Both sides agreed that the restoration of bilateral relations can contribute to regional stability, since Turkey and Israel possess substantial influence in the region, according to the statement.

In 2018, Turkey deported the Israeli ambassador, humiliating him with a security check, and withdrew the Turkish ambassador from Israel. The diplomatic crisis was caused by the killing of 61 Palestinians during protests at the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip, which Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described as a "genocide" and "humanitarian drama."

Ankara has been hinting interest in restoring the diplomatic relations in recent month, with the Turkish foreign minister having called his Israeli counterpart to ask about his health after COVID-19 in late January. At the same time, Turkey continues to demand an end to the construction of Jewish settlements in occupied Palestinian lands and insists on a two-state solution for the decades-old conflict.