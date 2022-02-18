UrduPoint.com

Senior Turkish Delegation Arrives In Israel Ahead Of Top-Level Summit - Israeli Presidency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Senior Turkish Delegation Arrives in Israel Ahead of Top-Level Summit - Israeli Presidency

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) A delegation led by Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin and Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal has arrived in Israel to discuss preparations for the upcoming meeting of the two countries' presidents in Turkey, the Israeli President's Office and the foreign ministry said on Thursday.

The Israeli president is scheduled to visit Turkey from March 9-10.

"During the meetings, held in the foreign ministry, as well as at the president's residence, the sides discussed preparations for Israeli President Isaac Herzog's visit to Turkey, as well as bilateral ties between the two countries and various regional issues," the joint statement read.

Both sides agreed that the restoration of bilateral relations can contribute to regional stability, since Turkey and Israel possess substantial influence in the region, according to the statement.

In 2018, Turkey deported the Israeli ambassador, humiliating him with a security check, and withdrew the Turkish ambassador from Israel. The diplomatic crisis was caused by the killing of 61 Palestinians during protests at the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip, which Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described as a "genocide" and "humanitarian drama."

Ankara has been hinting interest in restoring the diplomatic relations in recent month, with the Turkish foreign minister having called his Israeli counterpart to ask about his health after COVID-19 in late January. At the same time, Turkey continues to demand an end to the construction of Jewish settlements in occupied Palestinian lands and insists on a two-state solution for the decades-old conflict.

Related Topics

Israel Turkey Gaza Visit Same Tayyip Erdogan January March Border 2018 Jew From

Recent Stories

Polish Prime Minister Says EU Trying to De-Escalat ..

Polish Prime Minister Says EU Trying to De-Escalate Conflict in Eastern Ukraine

57 minutes ago
 EU Countries at UNSC Reiterate Call For Full Imple ..

EU Countries at UNSC Reiterate Call For Full Implementation of Minsk Agreements

57 minutes ago
 Three killed, two injured in Panjgur firing

Three killed, two injured in Panjgur firing

57 minutes ago
 PTI leadership working for rule of law: Kanwal

PTI leadership working for rule of law: Kanwal

57 minutes ago
 US-NATO Responses Do Not Satisfy Russia's Security ..

US-NATO Responses Do Not Satisfy Russia's Security Concerns, Time for Dialogue - ..

57 minutes ago
 White House Expects Inflation to Moderate Over Com ..

White House Expects Inflation to Moderate Over Coming Year - Chief Economic Advi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>