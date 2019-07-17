UrduPoint.com
Senior Turkish Diplomat Among Those Killed In Attack On Restaurant In Iraq's Erbil- Source

Muhammad Irfan 12 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 06:01 PM

The Turkish deputy consul general in Iraq and two other diplomats were killed in the city of Erbil as a result of an armed attack, a source in an Iraqi security agency told Sputnik on Wednesday

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) The Turkish deputy consul general in Iraq and two other diplomats were killed in the city of Erbil as a result of an armed attack, a source in an Iraqi security agency told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"An unknown person opened fire from a firearm on a group of employees of the Turkish consulate in Erbil in one of city restaurants, as a result the deputy consul general of Turkey and two of his accompanying diplomats were killed," the source said.

The Turkish Embassy in Baghdad confirmed to Sputnik reports of an attack on a group of diplomats in Erbil and the death of several of them, but their exact posts have not yet been reported.

Your Thoughts and Comments

