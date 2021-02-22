UrduPoint.com
Senior Turkmen, Afghan Officials Discuss Ongoing Peace Process In Afghanistan

Senior Turkmen, Afghan Officials Discuss Ongoing Peace Process in Afghanistan

ASHKHABAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Moradov has discussed the settlement of the ongoing conflict in Afghanistan with the leader of the National Islamic Movement Party of Afghanistan, Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum, who is paying a working visit to Ashkhabad, the Turkmen Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday.

"The Turkmen side confirmed once again its readiness to continue active dialogue aimed at advancement of peace inter-afghan negotiations, as well as to provide its political space for any of their future rounds," the ministry said in a press release.

During the talks, the sides also discussed bilateral ties, efforts aimed at strengthening peace and security in the region, as well as the implementation of Turkmenistan's large-scale infrastructure projects directed to the further development of Afghanistan and the entire region.

"The parties expressed adherence to the addition of joint efforts in rapid implementation of energy, communications, transport and other projects. In this regard it was expressed mutual interest to the timely and effective realization of the perspective project of TAPI [Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India] gas pipeline, of the TAP transmission line and new routes of the railroad from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan," the press release added.

Ashkhabad is extremely interested in establishing peace in Afghanistan, as the ongoing conflict hampers the implementation of Turkmenistan's key project to build a transnational gas pipeline TAPI.

In early February, a Taliban delegation arrived in Turkmenistan for talks with the country's leadership and ensured that the TAPI natural gas pipeline and new rail link projects traversing Afghanistan would be implemented "full and well."

