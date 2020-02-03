UrduPoint.com
Senior UK Diplomat To Visit Moscow This Week For Talks On Antarctic - Source

Mon 03rd February 2020 | 11:10 AM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) Jane Rumble, the head of the Polar Regions Department at the UK Foreign Office, will be in Moscow on Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss the issues related to the Antarctic Treaty System (ATS), a source in the UK government told RIA Novosti.

ATS regulates international relations as they concern the Antarctic and ensures that this continent is preserved for scientific exploration and safe from any military activities.

According to the source, the UK diplomat wants to discuss the change of climate and its influence on the Antarctic as well as several other issues.

