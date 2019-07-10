UrduPoint.com
Senior UK Official Says Fears More Leaks To Come After Ambassador To US Resigns

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 06:42 PM

Simon McDonald, the head of the Diplomatic Service at the UK Foreign Office, said Wednesday he was fearing that more leaks of diplomatic documents could happen after the one that caused UK Ambassador to the United States Kim Darroch to resign

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) Simon McDonald, the head of the Diplomatic Service at the UK Foreign Office, said Wednesday he was fearing that more leaks of diplomatic documents could happen after the one that caused UK Ambassador to the United States Kim Darroch to resign.

Darroch's resignation came shortly after US President Donald Trump promised that he would no longer deal with the ambassador, who described the Trump administration as "inept," "insecure" and "incompetent," according to the leaked cables obtained by The Mail on Sunday.

"I'm just bracing myself ... I fear there may be more [leaks]," McDonald told the foreign affairs committee at the UK House of Commons.

The senior official said he could not tell if potential leaks might be linked to the United States.

McDonald told the committee that the Foreign Office would do "a lot of soul-searching." He said that the inquiry on the leak was ongoing and explained how diplomatic documents were distributed.

"A diplomatic telegram ... goes to a wide readership. But emails and emailed letters go to a much more targeted audience," McDonald explained.

The CNN broadcaster reported citing a UK government official that Darroch decided to resign after he saw that Boris Johnson, who may replace Theresa May as prime minister, refused to back him in the row with Trump.

May herself offered her support to the ambassador, although she said she did not agree with all of his assessments.

