Senior UK Official to Visit Ukraine on Saturday, Reaffirm Support for Kiev -Foreign Office

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2019) UK Minister of State for Europe and the Americas Christopher Pincher will visit Ukraine on Saturday to reaffirm London's support for Kiev, the UK Foreign Office said.

"UK Minister for Europe to make Ukraine his first foreign trip. Minister Pincher will reiterate that the UK will remain by Ukraine's side as we look forward to new, exciting opportunities for both our countries. He will use a speech at the annual Yalta European Strategy (YES) forum on Saturday (14 September) to reflect on Ukraine's European future, and Ukrainian efforts to restrict the impact of Russian aggression, and make the reforms necessary for stability and prosperity," the Foreign Office said on Friday in a statement.

Pincher is going to say that the United Kingdom will help Ukraine to achieve security, freedom and prosperity.

"The first commitment I make on foreign soil is this: for as long as it takes our Ukrainian friends to achieve the security, liberty, and prosperity they so rightly demand: the United Kingdom will remain by your side," the UK official will say.

He will point out that the United Kingdom was one of the first nations that demonstrated support for Ukraine after the incident in the Kerch Strait.

"Russia's continued restrictions on shipping through the Kerch Strait should end immediately and serve no purpose other than to de-stabilize Ukraine and its economy," Pincher will stress.

He is also going to praise the commitments of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to conduct reforms in the country.