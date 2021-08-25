UrduPoint.com

Senior UK Source Sees High Risk Of Terrorist Attack On Afghanistan Evacuation - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 08:00 PM

Senior UK Source Sees High Risk of Terrorist Attack on Afghanistan Evacuation - Reports

There is a "very high risk" of a terrorist attack against the evacuation operation from Afghanistan, which is conducted in Kabul airport by the UK, the US and their allies, a senior UK source told the Sky News broadcaster

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) There is a "very high risk" of a terrorist attack against the evacuation operation from Afghanistan, which is conducted in Kabul airport by the UK, the US and their allies, a senior UK source told the Sky news broadcaster.

The main threat comes from ISIS-K, the Islamic State terrorist group's (banned in Russia) affiliate in Afghanistan, the source told the broadcaster, adding that possible suicide bombing causes the greatest concern.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Russia Suicide United Kingdom From Airport

Recent Stories

Over 3 in 4 Vaccinated Americans Plan to Get Boost ..

Over 3 in 4 Vaccinated Americans Plan to Get Booster Jab If Recommended - Poll

1 minute ago
 Over 400 US Troops Departed Kabul Ahead of Withdra ..

Over 400 US Troops Departed Kabul Ahead of Withdrawal Deadline - Reports

1 minute ago
 Prime Minister, Punjab LG Minister discuss politic ..

Prime Minister, Punjab LG Minister discuss political situation, party matters

1 minute ago
 Mubashar Khokhar murder case: Court sent accused t ..

Mubashar Khokhar murder case: Court sent accused to jail on judicial remand

1 minute ago
 UPDATE - UK Presses for Meeting of 5 Core UN Secur ..

UPDATE - UK Presses for Meeting of 5 Core UN Security Council Members on Afghani ..

2 minutes ago
 Covid-19 Infection puts surgical patients at high ..

Covid-19 Infection puts surgical patients at high risk of blood clots: Study

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.