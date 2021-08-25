Senior UK Source Sees High Risk of Terrorist Attack on Afghanistan Evacuation - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) There is a "very high risk" of a terrorist attack against the evacuation operation from Afghanistan, which is conducted in Kabul airport by the UK, the US and their allies, a senior UK source told the Sky news broadcaster.

The main threat comes from ISIS-K, the Islamic State terrorist group's (banned in Russia) affiliate in Afghanistan, the source told the broadcaster, adding that possible suicide bombing causes the greatest concern.