Senior UN Adviser Urges Task Force to Press for Ending Violence in Northwestern Syria

The ongoing escalation of violence in northwestern Syria is having disastrous humanitarian consequences, and a UN-led humanitarian task force must push all sides in the conflict to agree to an immediate ceasefire, a senior humanitarian adviser to the UN special envoy, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) The ongoing escalation of violence in northwestern Syria is having disastrous humanitarian consequences, and a UN-led humanitarian task force must push all sides in the conflict to agree to an immediate ceasefire, a senior humanitarian adviser to the UN special envoy, said on Thursday.

During a meeting of the Humanitarian Task Force in Geneva, Najat Rochdi expressed alarm at the rising civilian death toll and recent attacks on schools and hospitals, according to a UN statement.

"Ms. Rochdi reiterated his call for an immediate ceasefire and urged the Task Force members to push for a cessation of hostilities without delay, and to ensure for the protection of civilians, and humanitarian access, among other protection issues," the statement read.

The adviser noted, citing the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, that between February 1 and 25, at least 134 civilians, including 44 children, were killed. Moreover, 11 medical facilities and 15 educational facilities were either hit or affected by nearby strikes in the provinces of Idlib and Aleppo.

Rochdi also drew attention to the significant number of people who have been displaced since the start of the Syrian government's offensive in the region on December 1.

"The surge in hostilities has forced nearly one million people to flee their homes since 1 December, and frontlines are advancing closer to densely populated areas.

There are reports of multiple children freezing to death," Rochdi stated.

During the task force meeting, UN officials assessed ongoing efforts to provide humanitarian aid to Syrian civilians in the country's northern regions, while measures to bolster assistance on the country's southeast border with Jordan and in the Al-Hawl refugee camp were also discussed, the statement said.

On February 17, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock stated that roughly 900,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in northwest Syria since the start of December.

Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlev, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syria reconciliation, has cast doubt on reports that significant numbers of displaced Syrian civilians are making their way to the border with Turkey, stating that there are no verifiable photographs or video recordings to prove them.

Syrian government forces have launched an offensive in the Idlib province to recapture pockets of the region controlled by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist organization (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia). Violence in the region has increased amid tit-for-tat strikes between government troops and Turkish units that maintain observation posts in northwest Syria.