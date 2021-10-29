UrduPoint.com

Senior UN Human Rights Official To Visit Mali From November 1-6

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 08:23 PM

Senior UN Human Rights Official to Visit Mali From November 1-6

UN Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights Ilze Brands Kehris will pay a six-day working visit to Mali starting November 1 to address the human rights situation in the Western African nation and the whole Sahel region, dogged by insecurity, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) UN Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights Ilze Brands Kehris will pay a six-day working visit to Mali starting November 1 to address the human rights situation in the Western African nation and the whole Sahel region, dogged by insecurity, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said on Friday.

"During her visit, she will meet with senior government officials, the Head of the African Union Mission to Mali and the Sahel, senior officials from the G5-Sahel including the executive secretary and the commander of the Joint Force, members of the diplomatic community, as well as with the national human rights institution and other entities," an OHCHR statement read.

Brands Kehris will also hold talks on the human rights situation with the UN agencies based in Mali, including the MINUSMA peacekeeping mission, as well as local NGOs, civil society groups, and youth associations, the office said.

At the end of her trip, Brands Kehris will sum up the results of her work in a statement, it added.

The Sahel region is known for hosting various terrorist organizations as well as for life-threatening poverty and deplorable human rights situation.

Related Topics

Terrorist United Nations Civil Society Visit Mali November From Government

Recent Stories

Opposition trying to hide its humiliation through ..

Opposition trying to hide its humiliation through staging protests: Usman Buzdar ..

2 minutes ago
 Dry weather likely to prevail in most parts of cou ..

Dry weather likely to prevail in most parts of country

2 minutes ago
 NATCA conducts consultative session on NCVEP-2021

NATCA conducts consultative session on NCVEP-2021

2 minutes ago
 Man held for threat in Rawalpindi

Man held for threat in Rawalpindi

2 minutes ago
 National immunization drive to start from Nov 15 i ..

National immunization drive to start from Nov 15 in Sukkur division

2 minutes ago
 six member inter provincial gang arrested

Six member inter provincial gang arrested

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.