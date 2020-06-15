Senior UN Officials of African Descent Outraged by Systemic Racism, Call for Its End

Over 20 senior UN officials, both African and of African descent, have written a letter addressing the issue of pervasive, systemic racism that is observed in many parts of the world, calling on the United Nations and th international community to end it

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Over 20 senior UN officials, both African and of African descent, have written a letter addressing the issue of pervasive, systemic racism that is observed in many parts of the world, calling on the United Nations and th international community to end it.

Among those who put their Names on the hard-hitting statement are World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Executive Director of the Joint UN Program on HIV/AIDS Winnie Byanyima, and Executive Director of the UN Population Fund Natalia Kanem.

The letter comes three weeks after Gorge Floyd's death in police custody, which sparked major anti-racism and police brutality protests across the United States and in other countries. The African American man died on May 25 after Derek Chauvin, a Minneapolis white police officer, pinned him to the ground with his knee for over eight minutes, ignoring his cries of "I can't breathe."

"As senior African leaders in the United Nations, the last few weeks of protests at the killing of George Floyd in the hands of police, have left us all outraged at the injustice of racism that continues to be pervasive in our host country and across the world.

Not enough can ever be said about the deep trauma and inter-generational suffering that has resulted from the racial injustice perpetrated through centuries, particularly against people of African descent. To merely condemn expressions and acts of racism is not enough. We must go beyond and do more," the excerpt from the letter read.

It went on to urge the United Nations and world governments to take decisive actions to help end the systemic racism against Africans and other minority groups.

"In this new era, the United Nations must in the same vein use its influence to once again remind us of the unfinished business of eradicating racism and urge the community of nations to remove the stain of racism on humanity," the officials noted.

Apart from the United States, the Black Lives Matter protests have taken place in Greece, Italy the United Kingdom, Denmark, Germany, France, New Zealand, Australia, Canada, Japan and other countries.