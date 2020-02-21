UrduPoint.com
Senior US, Canada Diplomats Discuss China, Mideast At Policy Review Meeting - State Dept

Fri 21st February 2020 | 11:11 PM

Senior US and Canadian officials met in Virginia this week for talks on a range of issues including China and the Middle East, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) Senior US and Canadian officials met in Virginia this week for talks on a range of issues including China and the middle East, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Friday.

The February 18 meeting, co-chaired by Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale and Canadian Assistant Deputy Minister for International Security and Political Affairs Dan Costello, was the 13th such gathering of the US-Canada High-Level Policy Review Group.

"The group discussed coordination across a broad range of global issues, including China, NATO, Iran, the Middle East, the denuclearization of North Korea, and Venezuela," Ortagus said.

The group was launched in 2009 to facilitate coordination between the United States and Canada on key defense policies of mutual interest. It last convened January 30, 2019 in Ottawa.

