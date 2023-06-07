UrduPoint.com

Senior US CPB Official Says Hundreds Of Thousands Of Migrants Heading To Southern Border

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2023 | 02:20 AM

Senior US CPB Official Says Hundreds of Thousands of Migrants Heading to Southern Border

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) Hundreds of thousands of migrants are heading to the US southern border regardless of the Biden's administration's decision to employ harsher penalties for unlawful entries into the United States post Title-42, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) acting deputy commissioner Benjamine Huffman said during a congressional hearing.

During Tuesday's hearing, House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Border Security and Enforcement Chairman Clay Higgins revealed that CBP chief Raul Ortiz, who will retire at the end of June, said in a confidential briefing with lawmakers that there are 657,000 migrants in the pipeline south of the US-Mexico border.

"A lot of them are headed here. Yes, sir," Huffman said when asked if most of the migrants are US bound. "Some of them have stayed in other countries - like we know... many of the Venezuelans have stopped and stayed in Colombia.

So there's a lot of people in move, but generally this direction (United States)."

According to senior US Homeland Security official Blas Nunez-Neto, since May 12, US immigration authorities have been processing about 1,070 migrants a day under new policies implemented by the Biden administration to control the immigration influx seen along the southern border over the last several years.

A total of 1.4 million migrants have been encountered on the US southern border since October.

Under the Biden administration, the United States has faced a record number of migrants arriving at its border with Mexico. The previous record was broken in 2021 and later in 2022 with over 2.3 million people. Fox news and other media outlets claim that more than 6 million illegal immigrants have entered the country during Biden's term.

