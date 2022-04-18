Senior US Delegation to Visit Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands This Week - NSC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) US Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell and Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink will lead a delegation this week to Fiji, Papua New Guinea, and the Solomon Islands, National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said on Monday.

"The delegation which will include representatives from the National Security Council, the Department of State, the Department of Defense, and the United States Agency for International Development will seek to further deepen our enduring ties with the region and to advance a free, open, and resilient Indo-Pacific," she said.

In Hawaii, the officials will consult with military officials and regional partners at US Indo-Pacific Command, while In Fiji, Papua New Guinea, and the Solomon Islands, they will meet with senior government officials "to ensure our partnerships deliver prosperity, security, and peace across the Pacific Islands and the Indo-Pacific," Watson said.

"They will also meet with representatives of the Pacific Islands Forum, a critical driver of regional action, to discuss issues of importance to the Pacific as a whole," she concluded.

According to Watson, the trip builds on Secretary of State Antony Blinken's travel in February to the region, during which the US released the Indo-Pacific strategy of the US.