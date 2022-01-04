UrduPoint.com

Senior US Diplomat Discusses Support For Ukraine With Greek Foreign Minister - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2022 | 11:30 PM

Senior US Diplomat Discusses Support for Ukraine With Greek Foreign Minister - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman discussed with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias over the telephone European stability and support for Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"Deputy Secretary Sherman and Foreign Minister Dendias stressed the importance of promoting solidarity and stability in Europe, including support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Price said in a readout of the conversation.

Sherman and Dendias underscored the importance of coordination between NATO allies and partners to deter Russia from further military action, Price said.

The call came amid tensions between Russia and Ukraine, which has prompted concerns among NATO allies about European security.

In late December, the United States deployed a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier to stay off the coast of Greece in the Ionian Sea to reassure US allies in Europe.

