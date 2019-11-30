UrduPoint.com
Senior US Diplomat Flies To Colombia To Boost Bilateral Cooperation - State Department

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) The top US diplomat charged with directing relations with Western Hemisphere nations is heading a delegation to Bogota to expand direct ties and cooperation with Columbia, the Department of State said in a media note on Friday

"A US delegation will travel to Bogota, Colombia, December 2-4 to attend the meeting of the Inter-American Treaty of Reciprocal Assistance (TIAR) Organ of Consultation," the note said.

The delegation will include Michael Kozak, Acting Assistant Secretary heading the State Department's Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs and Carlos Trujillo, US Ambassador to the Organization of American States (OAS), the note said.

"While in Bogota, Kozak will meet with Colombian Foreign Minister Claudia Blum to discuss the full range of bilateral issues," the State Department said.

Kozak will also meet with senior officials from other TIAR member states, the note added.

