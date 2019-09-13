UrduPoint.com
Senior US Diplomat Ford To Lead US Delegation At IAEA Conference In Vienna - State Dept.

Fri 13th September 2019 | 09:58 PM

Assistant US Secretary of State Christopher Ford will lead the US delegation at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) General Conference in Vienna, Austria, September 15-20, the Department of State said on Friday

"The General Conference is the highest policy-making body of the IAEA, and is composed of representatives from all member states of the Agency," the State Department said in a statement.

Participants of 63rd IAEA General Conference are scheduled to discuss the effectiveness of safeguards implementation and a potential greater use of nuclear science and technology.

The State Department said the United States is a committed member of the IAEA.

More Stories From World

