Senior US Diplomat Holds Security Talks During Trip To Israel - State Department

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 seconds ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 03:20 AM

Senior US Diplomat Holds Security Talks During Trip to Israel - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) US Assistant Secretary of State R. Clarke Cooper visits Israel this week for talks on a range of international security issues, the State Department said in a press release.

"Assistant Secretary Cooper will meet with senior officials to discuss a wide range of political-military issues, including regional strategic priorities, defense trade, and military-to-military cooperation," the release said on Tuesday of the November 12-16 visit.

Israel is a key US security partner and the leading recipient of US military assistance, including more than $3 billion in annual Foreign Military Financing managed by Cooper's Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, according to the release.

