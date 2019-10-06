UrduPoint.com
Senior US Diplomat In Turkey Summoned Over Embassy Twitter's 'Like' - Source

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 10:20 PM

Senior US Diplomat in Turkey Summoned Over Embassy Twitter's 'Like' - Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2019) The United States' second most senior diplomat in Ankara was summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Sunday after the US embassy's Twitter account liked a tweet regarding a Turkish politician who has recently fallen ill, a ministerial source told Sputnik.

The US embassy apparently liked a tweet that said Turkey should get used to the absence of Devlet Bahceli, the leader of the ultranationalist MHP party, in response to speculations about his ill health. MHP is an ally of the ruling AKP party.

"The Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned the deputy to the US ambassador who is away [from Ankara]. He was asked to explain yesterday's social media activity," the diplomatic source said.

The embassy took to Twitter to apologize for the confusion after admitting that it had "'liked' an unrelated post in error."

"We apologize for the mistake that occurred on our Twitter account yesterday. We do not associate ourselves with Ergun Babahan nor do we endorse or agree with the content of his tweet. We reiterate our regret for this error," it wrote.

Fahrettin Altun, the Turkish president's communications direction, accused the US embassy of meddling in Turkey's domestic affairs and demanded that the State Department investigate the incident and discipline those responsible.

