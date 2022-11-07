Senior US Diplomat on Travel to South Africa, Tanzania, Liberia, Belgium - State Dept.

US Acting Assistant Secretary for Global Public Affairs Elizabeth Kennedy Trudeau will travel to South Africa, Tanzania, Liberia, and Belgium from November 7-17, according to a release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) US Acting Assistant Secretary for Global Public Affairs Elizabeth Kennedy Trudeau will travel to South Africa, Tanzania, Liberia, and Belgium from November 7-17, according to a release.

"Her 10-day trip will prioritize working with US diplomatic missions on policy and messaging priorities, including the importance of press freedom and countering disinformation, media empowerment and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and government corruption and accountability," the release stated.

In South Africa, Trudeau will meet with media contacts to discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic, climate, and conflict have impacted the US-Africa relationship. She will also meet with US exchange alumni.

In Tanzania, she will also meet with media contacts and exchange alumni, and speak at the University of Dar es Salaam Journalism school on press freedom.

She will attend the "Heroes of COVID" event in honor of frontline healthcare workers and vaccine advocates. She will also participate in the opening ceremony of the American Corner in Unguja as well as visit the M&M products facility in Kwarara.

In Liberia, she will meet with government officials, civil society actors, US exchange alumni, and local media. She will also hold an embassy press roundtable and tour the historic Providence Island, a beneficiary of the Ambassador Fund for Cultural Preservation.

In Belgium, she will attend the NATO Senior Communicators Conference and participate in a panel on Transatlantic Approaches to Public Diplomacy. She will also meet with government officials and media outlets to discuss her trip.