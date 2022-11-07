UrduPoint.com

Senior US Diplomat On Travel To South Africa, Tanzania, Liberia, Belgium - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2022 | 07:03 PM

Senior US Diplomat on Travel to South Africa, Tanzania, Liberia, Belgium - State Dept.

US Acting Assistant Secretary for Global Public Affairs Elizabeth Kennedy Trudeau will travel to South Africa, Tanzania, Liberia, and Belgium from November 7-17, according to a release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) US Acting Assistant Secretary for Global Public Affairs Elizabeth Kennedy Trudeau will travel to South Africa, Tanzania, Liberia, and Belgium from November 7-17, according to a release.

"Her 10-day trip will prioritize working with US diplomatic missions on policy and messaging priorities, including the importance of press freedom and countering disinformation, media empowerment and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and government corruption and accountability," the release stated.

In South Africa, Trudeau will meet with media contacts to discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic, climate, and conflict have impacted the US-Africa relationship. She will also meet with US exchange alumni.

In Tanzania, she will also meet with media contacts and exchange alumni, and speak at the University of Dar es Salaam Journalism school on press freedom.

She will attend the "Heroes of COVID" event in honor of frontline healthcare workers and vaccine advocates. She will also participate in the opening ceremony of the American Corner in Unguja as well as visit the M&M products facility in Kwarara.

In Liberia, she will meet with government officials, civil society actors, US exchange alumni, and local media. She will also hold an embassy press roundtable and tour the historic Providence Island, a beneficiary of the Ambassador Fund for Cultural Preservation.

In Belgium, she will attend the NATO Senior Communicators Conference and participate in a panel on Transatlantic Approaches to Public Diplomacy. She will also meet with government officials and media outlets to discuss her trip.

Related Topics

NATO Corruption Exchange Civil Society Visit Liberia Dar Es Salaam Providence Belgium Tanzania South Africa Justin Trudeau November Media Event From Government

Recent Stories

IK intends to push country to civil war, chaos, un ..

IK intends to push country to civil war, chaos, unrest: Mian Iftikhar

58 seconds ago
 Black marketeers grease the wheels in Central Afri ..

Black marketeers grease the wheels in Central Africa's petrol crisis

1 minute ago
 All issues of OPF Valley to be addressed on priori ..

All issues of OPF Valley to be addressed on priority basis: Sajid Turi

1 minute ago
 China to Hike Gasoline, Diesel Prices for Second T ..

China to Hike Gasoline, Diesel Prices for Second Time in 2 Weeks - National Comm ..

1 minute ago
 German Foreign Office Confirms EU Working on New I ..

German Foreign Office Confirms EU Working on New Iran Sanctions

1 minute ago
 Kenya Airways Pilots Continue Strike, Disruptions ..

Kenya Airways Pilots Continue Strike, Disruptions Affected 12,000 Passengers on ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.