Senior US Diplomat Participates in Sahel Crisis Coalition Meeting - State Department

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) A top-ranking US diplomat has participated in the first ministers-level gathering of the international coalition to resolve the crisis in the Sahel region of northwest Africa, Department of State Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Friday.

"Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun participated in the first ministerial meeting of the International Coalition for the Sahel on June 12," Ortagus said.

Biegun expressed support for the coalition's objectives and optimism about the fruits of greater coordination on the ground and stressed the value of achieving a secure, stable Sahel region, the readout noted.

Participants stressed the need to coordinate among international partners and with the countries in the region to create sustainable solutions to the multitude of challenges in the Sahel, Ortagus said.