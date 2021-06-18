UrduPoint.com
Senior US Diplomat Reeker To Travel To Italy, Albania, North Macedonia - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) US Acting Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker will travel to Italy, Albania and North Macedonia over the next two weeks to discuss bilateral relationships with the countries, the State Department said on Friday.

"Acting Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs, Philip T. Reeker, will travel to Milan June 20-22, Tirana June 30, and Ohrid July 1-3," according to the statement.

In Milan, Reeker will discuss with local officials "the many ways the United States and Italy cooperate on economic, commercial, and other key issues." Reeker will give remarks at the annual meeting of the American Chamber of Commerce in Italy and visit the Italian Red Cross to highlight US-Italian cooperation to combat and build back from the pandemic.

From June 22-29 Reeker will adjourn his solo trip to accompany US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on his travel to Germany, France and Italy.

In Tirana on June 30, Reeker will meet with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and other senior officials to discuss "the bilateral relationship and areas of mutual concern."

On July 1, Reeker will arrive in Ohrid, the capital of North Macedonia. He will attend there the Road to Prespa Conference, a dialogue forum with neighboring Bulgaria and Greece, where Reeker will meet with Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, Foreign Minister Bugatti Osmani and other senior officials. They will discuss "shared priorities for the Western Balkans," the State Department said.

