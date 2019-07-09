UrduPoint.com
Senior US Diplomat, Russia Deputy Foreign Minister To Meet In Helsinki - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 06:22 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) US Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale will meet Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on the sidelines of an EU summit in Helsinki with a goal of beginning a strategic dialogue between Washington and Moscow, the State Department said on Tuesday.

"Under Secretary Hale will also see Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov for a preliminary meeting to launch a broad strategic political dialogue on the U.S.-Russia bilateral relationship," the department said in a press release. "We thank the government of Finland for hosting this meeting."

