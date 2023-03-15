UrduPoint.com

Senior US Diplomat Says Brazil Allowing Iran Warships' To Dock 'Deeply Disappointing'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2023 | 09:44 PM

Brazil's decision to allow two Iranian warships to dock in Rio de Janeiro last month has been "deeply disappointing" for the United States and Washington has raised its concerns about the matter with Brasilia as well as with other regional governments, Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols said in a congressional hearing on Wednesday

"The sovereign decision of Brazil to allow the Makran and the Dena to dock in February and their subsequent departure on March 4 is deeply disappointing," Nichols told the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Nichols said Iranian warships "have no place in our hemisphere" and the State Department has raised the concerns about their presence with all of the governments in the hemisphere.

Pressed by Senator James Risch about the ineffectiveness of US sanctions in the matter, Nichols would only say that the State Department would continue its discussions with Brazil as well as with other partners in the hemisphere about further responding to Iran.

On February 27, Brazil granted the two Iranian warships permission to dock in Rio de Janeiro right after Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wrapped up his trip to Washington.

