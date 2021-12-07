UrduPoint.com

Senior US Diplomat Sherman, ASEAN Envoys Discuss Challenges in S. China Sea - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met the ten envoys from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to discuss regional challenges including freedom of navigation in the South China Sea, the State Department said in a press release.

"She also highlighted US focus on providing the region with a positive economic agenda and our partnership to address regional challenges, including freedom of navigation in the South and East China Seas," the readout said after the meeting in Washington on Monday.

The group also discussed the Biden administration's intent to provide $100 million in new funding for US-ASEAN initiatives as part of "preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific," according to the release.

The officials, the release added, also discussed fighting the covid pandemic and the need for restoring Myanmar's path toward democracy.

