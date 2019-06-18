Senior US Diplomat to Discuss Security, Arms Control During China Visit - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Deputy Assistant US Secretary of State for Defense Policy Thomas DiNanno will travel to China for talks with his counterparts on security and arms control issues, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Monday.

"DiNanno will travel to Beijing from June 18-20," Ortagus said in a statement.

The US official will meet with his Chinese counterparts to discuss outer space security, international security, and arms control, she added.