Senior US Diplomat To Focus On Terrorism In Visits To Bulgaria, Qatar - State Dept.

Tue 10th December 2019 | 11:21 PM

US Assistant Secretary of State for Conflict and Stabilization Operations Denise Natali began a seven-day trip to Bulgaria and Qatar for meetings with officials on combating terrorism and challenges of reforming returning foreign fighters, the State Department announced in a press release on Tuesday

"[Natali will] meet with officials from the Bulgarian government, civil society, international partners, and the think tank community to discuss countering violent extremism in the Balkans and the rest of Europe," the release said of the December 10-16 trip.

While in Bulgaria, Natali will also deliver the keynote address at the Western Balkans Resilience Forum and also meet with senior officials, the release added.

In Qatar, Natali will participate in the Doha Forum, conduct bilateral meetings with regional officials, and speak on a panel addressing the challenges of disarming and reintegrating returning terrorist fighters, according to the release.

More Stories From World

