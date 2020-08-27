UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senior US Diplomat To Visit Austria, Slovenia To Meet UN, OSCE Officials - State Dept

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 08:14 PM

Senior US Diplomat to Visit Austria, Slovenia to Meet UN, OSCE Officials - State Dept

Senior US State Department official Jonathan Moore will head to Austria and Slovenia on Thursday for talks with officials from the United Nations, OSCE and local government officials, the US State Department said in a press release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Senior US State Department official Jonathan Moore will head to Austria and Slovenia on Thursday for talks with officials from the United Nations, OSCE and local government officials, the US State Department said in a press release on Thursday.

"Today Jonathan Moore,the Department of State's Senior Official in the Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs, will travel to Vienna, Austria, where he will engage in a series of meetings with Austrian officials and representatives from the United Nations and Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe," the release said.

After his visit to Austria, Moore will head to Slovenia to meet with the country's officials and take part in the Bled Strategic Forum, the release said.

His remarks to the gathering in Slovania will focus on US advocacy for research integrity and pandemic global preparedness and responses, as well as efforts to fight conservation crimes, the State Department said.

Related Topics

United Nations Europe Visit Vienna Austria Slovenia From Government

Recent Stories

Partially cloudy weather with chances of thunderst ..

2 minutes ago

Senator grieved at loss of lives in Karachi

2 minutes ago

Rwanda, Burundi pledge to restore security at shar ..

2 minutes ago

Russian, Belarusian Prime Ministers Discuss Union ..

2 minutes ago

Brazilian Justice Ministry to Open Weapons Procure ..

5 minutes ago

New Airborne Radar for Russian Helicopters to Be T ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.