Senior US Diplomat to Visit Austria, Slovenia to Meet UN, OSCE Officials - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Senior US State Department official Jonathan Moore will head to Austria and Slovenia on Thursday for talks with officials from the United Nations, OSCE and local government officials, the US State Department said in a press release on Thursday.

"Today Jonathan Moore,the Department of State's Senior Official in the Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs, will travel to Vienna, Austria, where he will engage in a series of meetings with Austrian officials and representatives from the United Nations and Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe," the release said.

After his visit to Austria, Moore will head to Slovenia to meet with the country's officials and take part in the Bled Strategic Forum, the release said.

His remarks to the gathering in Slovania will focus on US advocacy for research integrity and pandemic global preparedness and responses, as well as efforts to fight conservation crimes, the State Department said.