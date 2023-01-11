UrduPoint.com

Senior US Diplomat To Visit India This Week For Talks On Energy, Trade - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2023 | 07:20 AM

Senior US Diplomat to Visit India This Week for Talks on Energy, Trade - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, Donald Lu, will head to India and Bangladesh January 12-15 for high-level talks on a range of issues including trade, energy and security, the State Department said in a press release.

"Lu will also meet with senior Indian officials to discuss ways in which the United States and India can further expand energy, trade, security, and human rights cooperation," the release said on Tuesday.

The State Department said Lu will also participate in the US-India Forum, which is scheduled to be held in New Delhi January 13-14.

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is slated to give the keynote speech on day one, according to the agenda, followed by a virtual address from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

According to the forum's website, in addition to energy and trade, the topics at this year's event include the Indo-Pacific, Russia-Ukraine, South Asian geopolitics, defense production, supply chains, and climate change, among others.

Launched in 2017, the annual gathering's stated objective is to bring together 100 eminent representatives from both countries for discussions, under Chatham House Rules, and to reaffirm the depth of the bilateral relationship and collaborate on the path ahead.

In Bangladesh, Lu will meet government officials and civil society leaders to discuss expanding economic engagement and will listen to perspectives on labor and human rights, the release added.

Related Topics

India Bangladesh Civil Society New Delhi United States January 2017 Event From Government Asia

Recent Stories

&#039;Pink Caravan&#039; calls on riders to join 1 ..

&#039;Pink Caravan&#039; calls on riders to join 11th pan-UAE breast cancer awar ..

6 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Printing &amp; ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Printing &amp; Publishing Business Group

6 hours ago
 Foreign assets up 0.41% to AED426 billion in Octob ..

Foreign assets up 0.41% to AED426 billion in October 2022

6 hours ago
 Special Olympics UAE prepares for Special Olympics ..

Special Olympics UAE prepares for Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023

6 hours ago
 MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassad ..

MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Bulgaria

7 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Pakistan&#039;s Chi ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Pakistan&#039;s Chief of Army Staff

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.