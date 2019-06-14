Senior US Diplomat to Visit Southeast Asia for Talks on Energy Cooperation - State Dept.

A senior US diplomat will travel to southeast Asia in the coming days to discuss energy cooperation with partner nations in the region, the State Department said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) A senior US diplomat will travel to southeast Asia in the coming days to discuss energy cooperation with partner nations in the region, the State Department said in a press release on Friday.

"Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Francis R.

Fannon will travel to Hanoi, Vietnam and Bangkok, Thailand from June 14-21, 2019," the release said.

Fannon will meet with government officials and representatives of the private sector to discuss energy security and regional cooperation on energy issues, the release added.

During the trip, Fannon will promote energy development and growth as part of the United States' Indo-Pacific strategy, it added.