UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senior US Diplomat To Visit Southeast Asia For Talks On Energy Cooperation - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 07:53 PM

Senior US Diplomat to Visit Southeast Asia for Talks on Energy Cooperation - State Dept.

A senior US diplomat will travel to southeast Asia in the coming days to discuss energy cooperation with partner nations in the region, the State Department said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) A senior US diplomat will travel to southeast Asia in the coming days to discuss energy cooperation with partner nations in the region, the State Department said in a press release on Friday.

"Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Francis R.

Fannon will travel to Hanoi, Vietnam and Bangkok, Thailand from June 14-21, 2019," the release said.

Fannon will meet with government officials and representatives of the private sector to discuss energy security and regional cooperation on energy issues, the release added.

During the trip, Fannon will promote energy development and growth as part of the United States' Indo-Pacific strategy, it added.

Related Topics

Thailand Bangkok Hanoi United States Vietnam June 2019 From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Peshawar Team Wins One Million Pakistani Rupees in ..

27 minutes ago

UIT Alumni Organize Thalassemia Awareness Event

35 minutes ago

Pakistan U19 to depart for South Africa on Saturda ..

37 minutes ago

Weapons recovered during search operations in Mult ..

1 minute ago

DIG visit Punjab Assembly to review security arran ..

1 minute ago

Greek Communists Demand Closure of US Bases in Cou ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.