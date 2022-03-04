Senior US Diplomat to Visit Spain, Turkey, Egypt March 4-11 - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will travel to five Mediterranean countries from March 4 to 11 to discuss a range of issues with global leaders, the State Department said.

Sherman will travel to Turkey, Spain, Morocco, Algeria and Egypt, the State Department said in a statement on Thursday.

Sherman will begin her trip in Turkey, where she will meet with Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal and other officials to discuss the Russian special operation in Ukraine as well as further US-Turkey cooperation, the statement said.

Sherman will then travel to Spain from March 6 to 8, during which time she will co-open the US-Spain Cybersecurity Dialogue. While in Spain, Sherman will also meet with State Secretary Angeles Moreno Bau to discuss a range of issues, including the Russia-Ukraine situation, the statement said.

She will then visit Morocco from March 8 to 9 to lead the US delegation to the US-Morocco Strategic Dialogue on Regional Political Issues, the statement said.

Sherman will have a working lunch with Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita and deliver keynote remarks at an International Women's Day event, the statement also added.

While in Algeria from March 8 to 10, Sherman will meet with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to discuss an array of bilateral and regional issues, lead the US delegation to the US-Algeria Strategic Dialogue, and meet with women participating in US-sponsored STEM programs, the statement added.

Sherman will then travel to Egypt to meet with Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and other senior Egyptian officials, the statement said. Sherman will also meet with the head of the National Council of Human Rights, Moushira Khattab, and meet with Egyptian youth and human rights advocates, according to the statement.