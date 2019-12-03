UrduPoint.com
Senior US Diplomat To Visit Ukraine For Talks With Kiev Officials - State Department

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 11:15 PM

The senior ranking US diplomat for Europe and Eurasia will visit Ukraine, Slovakia and Italy on a week-long trip starting on Wednesday, the Department of State announced in a media note on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) The senior ranking US diplomat for Europe and Eurasia will visit Ukraine, Slovakia and Italy on a week-long trip starting on Wednesday, the Department of State announced in a media note on Tuesday.

"Acting Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip T. Reeker will travel to Ukraine, Slovakia, and Italy December 3-10," the note said. "On December 4, Ambassador Reeker will meet with the US Embassy team and Ukrainian officials in Kiev.."

