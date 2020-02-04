UrduPoint.com
Senior US Diplomat To Visit West Africa To Advance US Engagement In Sahel - State Dept.

Tue 04th February 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) US Under Secretary of State David Hale will travel to Senegal, Mali, Burkina Faso and Mauritania this week to further the United States' diplomatic engagement in the Sahel region, the Department of State said in a statement on Monday.

"Under Secretary for Political Affairs David Hale will travel to West Africa from February 4-13, to advance America's diplomatic engagement in the Sahel," the statement said.

The Sahel is a bio-geographic zone of Africa, adjacent to the Sahara from the south in the form of semi-deserts, gradually turning into semi-savannas. Mauritania, Senegal, Gambia, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Chad and Cape Verde are located on the territory of the Sahel in an area comparable to that of Western Europe.

The State Department said in the statement that Hale will focus his efforts on boosting regional security partnerships, including improving cooperation among members of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the G5 Sahel group, which is comprised of Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania, Niger.

In Senegal, Hale will discuss advancing trade and investment with local government officials, while in Mali he will meet with President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to discuss efforts to accelerate the implementation of the Algiers Accord for Peace and Reconciliation, preparation for Mali's upcoming National Assembly elections and efforts to address the urgent security situation and improve civilian protection in the region.

The State Department said during his visit to Burkina Faso, Hale plans to discuss regional coordination and human rights issues as well as ongoing efforts to fight terrorism.

During his last stop in Mauritania, Hale will discuss with local officials the government's efforts to combat human trafficking and improve respect for human rights as well as improved security and governance, the statement said.

