Senior US Diplomat Traveling to Pristina, Belgrade to Support Dialogue - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) Gabriel Escobar, deputy assistant secretary for the State Department's Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, is heading to Serbia and Kosovo to support dialogue, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Monday.

"Escobar is traveling to Pristina and to Belgrade to support the dialogue, to continue to show our high level interest and engagement in this issue," Price told a briefing. "He traveled, of course, to Brussels last week, and he'll soon be traveling to Pristina and Belgrade to continue our support for the dialogue."