Senior US Diplomat Travels to S. Africa, Zambia to Discuss Investments - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) US Under Secretary of State Jose Fernandez is visiting Cape Town, South Africa, May 9-11 to participate in the continent's largest mining investment conference dubbed Invest in Africa Mining Indaba, the US State Department said.

"The Under Secretary will focus on promoting increased investment in Africa to further job growth, greater economic inclusion, and opportunity for citizens in the United States and across the continent," the State Department said on Monday.

While in Cape Town, Fernandez will also meet with private sector representatives to deepen the ongoing collaboration and improve the response to and economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, including measures to support vaccine development and sustainable production, the State Department said.

Fernandez will then travel to Lusaka, Zambia, to meet with President Hakainde Hichilema and government representatives to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral economic ties and promote US investment and business, the State Department added.

The US diplomat will also host members of private sector and local business community representatives and discuss how best to promote an environment for trade and investment which amplifies opportunities and economic growth, according to the State Department.