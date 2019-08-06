Senior US Diplomat Visits Egypt for Talks on Countering Terrorism in Region - State Dept.

US Coordinator for Counterterrorism Nathan Sales is visiting Cairo to discuss with Egyptian officials cooperation in the fight against the Islamic State and al-Qaeda terror groups (both banned in Russia), the Department of State said in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) US Coordinator for Counterterrorism Nathan Sales is visiting Cairo to discuss with Egyptian officials cooperation in the fight against the Islamic State and al-Qaeda terror groups (both banned in Russia ), the Department of State said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Ambassador Nathan A.

Sales, the Coordinator for Counterterrorism, will travel during the week of August 5th to Cairo, Egypt, for bilateral meetings focused on deepening counterterrorism cooperation with the Government of Egypt against the Islamic State and al-Qaeda," the release said.

Sales will also discuss the United States' commitment to supporting Egypt as an important security partner in the region, the release said.

Last week, Sales said during a briefing that the United States expects to impose sanctions on additional individuals and entities with ties to the Islamic State.