UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senior US Diplomat Visits Egypt For Talks On Countering Terrorism In Region - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 09:19 PM

Senior US Diplomat Visits Egypt for Talks on Countering Terrorism in Region - State Dept.

US Coordinator for Counterterrorism Nathan Sales is visiting Cairo to discuss with Egyptian officials cooperation in the fight against the Islamic State and al-Qaeda terror groups (both banned in Russia), the Department of State said in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) US Coordinator for Counterterrorism Nathan Sales is visiting Cairo to discuss with Egyptian officials cooperation in the fight against the Islamic State and al-Qaeda terror groups (both banned in Russia), the Department of State said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Ambassador Nathan A.

Sales, the Coordinator for Counterterrorism, will travel during the week of August 5th to Cairo, Egypt, for bilateral meetings focused on deepening counterterrorism cooperation with the Government of Egypt against the Islamic State and al-Qaeda," the release said.

Sales will also discuss the United States' commitment to supporting Egypt as an important security partner in the region, the release said.

Last week, Sales said during a briefing that the United States expects to impose sanctions on additional individuals and entities with ties to the Islamic State.

Related Topics

Russia Egypt Cairo United States August Government

Recent Stories

Chief Secretary directs district administrations t ..

54 seconds ago

Residents of Swat, Shangla, Buner stage rallies ag ..

56 seconds ago

Boy recovered, couple held in Faisalabad

57 seconds ago

Russian Embassy Slams Tallinn for Not Recognizing ..

59 seconds ago

Raja Basharat directs foolproof security on Eid

10 minutes ago

Vice Chancellors's committee urges govt to revisit ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.