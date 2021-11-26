Senior US Diplomat Will Travel to Jordan to Discuss Refugees - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) Senior US diplomat Nancy Izzo Jackson will travel to Jordan this week to discuss Syrian refugees, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Friday.

"Senior Bureau Official for the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM) Nancy Izzo Jackson will travel to Amman, Jordan, from November 27 to December 2, 2021, as Head of Delegation to the United Nations Relief Works Agency's (UNRWA) Advisory Committee (AdCom)," Price said.

Jackson will reaffirm the US commitment to partner with Jordan and its support for refugees and vulnerable Jordanian host communities, he added.

"She will also meet with Syrian refugees and other beneficiaries of PRM-funded programs that provide life-saving assistance to refugees and vulnerable host communities in Jordan, and that promote resiliency and self-reliance," Price noted.

During the meetings with Jordanian government officials, diplomats and non-government organizations, Jackson will discuss the refugee response in Jordan. She also will underscore the US commitment to supporting affected individuals and communities, Price said.