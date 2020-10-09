Senior US Diplomat Will Visit India to Advance Global Strategic Partnership - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) A high-ranking US diplomat is flying to New Delhi next week to advance the United States' global strategic partnership with India, the US Department of State announced in a media note on Friday.

"US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun will travel to India and Bangladesh October 12-16," the note said. "From October 12-14, the Deputy Secretary will visit New Delhi, India where he will meet with senior government officials and deliver keynote remarks at the India-US Forum."

The State Department said in the note that Beigun will focus on strategic cooperation with India both in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world.

His visit follows US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's meeting on Tuesday with Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishanka, the note also said.

"Deputy Secretary Biegun's engagements in India will focus on advancing the United States-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and how the United States and India can work together to advance peace, prosperity, and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the globe," the note added.

From October 14-16, Biegun will also visit Dhaka, Bangladesh to meet with senior government officials there and reaffirm the United States-Bangladesh partnership, according to the State Department.