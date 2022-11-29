UrduPoint.com

Senior US Diplomat Will Visit Japan To Discuss Energy, Ukraine's Rebuilding - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Senior US Diplomat Will Visit Japan to Discuss Energy, Ukraine's Rebuilding - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) Assistant Secretary of State Geoffrey Pyatt will travel to Tokyo this week to discuss energy and the recovery of Ukraine's energy infrastructure, among other bilateral issues, the US State Department said on Monday.

"The Department of State's Bureau of Energy Resources Assistant Secretary Geoffrey R. Pyatt will travel to Tokyo, Japan November 30-December 2. While in Tokyo, Assistant Secretary Pyatt will meet with government officials and energy sector leaders to advance bilateral and commercial energy relationships," the State Department said in a press release.

In Tokyo, Pyatt will host an event to engage key stakeholders from the Group of Seven to support the resilience and recovery of Ukraine's energy infrastructure amid Russia's ongoing special military operation, the release added.

The US diplomat will also launch the Japan-US Energy Security Dialogue with representatives of the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry, according to the release.

Earlier in November, the United States allowed transactions concerning maritime transport of crude oil from Russia's Sakhalin-2 project solely for importation into Japan through September 30 of next year.

