UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senior US Diplomats Visit Libya To Show Support For Upcoming Elections - State Dept.

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 08:23 PM

Senior US Diplomats Visit Libya to Show Support For Upcoming Elections - State Dept.

Acting Assistant Secretary of State Joey Hood has paid the highest-level US diplomatic visit to Libya in seven years to express US support for upcoming elections there in December, the Department of State said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) Acting Assistant Secretary of State Joey Hood has paid the highest-level US diplomatic visit to Libya in seven years to express US support for upcoming elections there in December, the Department of State said on Tuesday.

"Acting Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs Joey Hood and Special Envoy for Libya Richard Norland visited Libya May 18 and underscored US support for Libya's December 2021 elections," the State Department said in a media note. "This is the highest level diplomatic visit to Tripoli since 2014.

"

Hood and Norland met with Libyan interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dabaiba, Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush, Head of the Presidential Council Mohamed Menfi, and President of the High National Electoral Commission Emad al-Sayah, the State Department said.

The US officials also discussed areas of mutual interest with the national leaders, including a Libyan-led, inclusive, and negotiated political solution to the conflict, facilitated through the UN and full implementation of the October 23 Libyan ceasefire agreement, the State Department noted.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Visit Tripoli Libya May October December Media Agreement

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives credentials copy for new Ambassado ..

27 minutes ago

Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime ..

42 minutes ago

US Republican Senators Introduce Resolution Reaffi ..

3 minutes ago

Zhob Airport made operational after 3 years with e ..

3 minutes ago

Japan Successfully Tests Remote Construction Machi ..

3 minutes ago

Some 30 Leaders Attend Summit on Financing African ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.