Senior US Diplomats Visit Libya to Show Support For Upcoming Elections - State Dept.

Acting Assistant Secretary of State Joey Hood has paid the highest-level US diplomatic visit to Libya in seven years to express US support for upcoming elections there in December, the Department of State said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) Acting Assistant Secretary of State Joey Hood has paid the highest-level US diplomatic visit to Libya in seven years to express US support for upcoming elections there in December, the Department of State said on Tuesday.

"Acting Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs Joey Hood and Special Envoy for Libya Richard Norland visited Libya May 18 and underscored US support for Libya's December 2021 elections," the State Department said in a media note. "This is the highest level diplomatic visit to Tripoli since 2014.

"

Hood and Norland met with Libyan interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dabaiba, Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush, Head of the Presidential Council Mohamed Menfi, and President of the High National Electoral Commission Emad al-Sayah, the State Department said.

The US officials also discussed areas of mutual interest with the national leaders, including a Libyan-led, inclusive, and negotiated political solution to the conflict, facilitated through the UN and full implementation of the October 23 Libyan ceasefire agreement, the State Department noted.