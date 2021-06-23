Senior US, EU Officials Reaffirm Commitment to Foster Transatlantic Partnership

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) The United States and the European Union on Tuesday reaffirmed during a meeting on justice and home affairs in Lisbon their commitment to further cooperate and promote transatlantic partnership.

The Portuguese presidency of the Council of the European Union hosted a high-level meeting to discuss a broad range of issues focusing on transatlantic partnership. The US was represented by Secretary for Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. The EU was represented by Vice-President of the European Commission Margaritis Schinas among other senior officials.

"The meeting in Lisbon was an opportunity to reaffirm the commitment of the European Union and the United States to work together and renew the transatlantic partnership, at a time of major challenges for our societies. The two sides concurred that cooperation on Justice and Home Affairs remains crucial, as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. They further underscored their mutual commitment to uphold democracy and respect for the rule of law," the joint statement read.

Concerning violent extremism, cybercrimes, and other illegal activities, both sides agreed to pursue and expand their information exchanges on violent extremists, particularly those with transnational connections.

The sides also "stressed the importance of Passenger Name Record (PNR) data exchange as a key instrument to prevent, detect, investigate and prosecute terrorism, combat serious crime, including child exploitation, and protect the safety of citizens."

The risks of using artificial intelligence technologies for law enforcement and the judiciary also featured in the discussion of the western allies as they settled on developing and using technologies in a trustworthy manner in conformity with human rights obligations.

Both sides committed to restart secure travel between the United States and EU member states as soon as possible, based on the principles of mutual cooperation, efficient operation of the international travel system, and scientific evidence.

Pledging their support to cooperate on common solutions in all these areas, the United States and the European Union agreed to meet again in the second half of 2021 in Washington.